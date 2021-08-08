Great games and small states

The scenario of a military solution to the issue of South Ossetia and Abkhazia has not been removed from the political agenda of NATO and Georgia, the republics need to be fully armed, President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania told reporters on Saturday following talks with President of South Ossetia Anatoly Bibilov. President Bzhania was in South Ossetia along with a delegation from Abkhazia to participate in commemorative events marking the 13th anniversary of the Georgian aggression in August 2008. Both South Caucasus States have concerns over the recent NATO’s Naval exercise in the Black Sea, which were actively responded to by the Russian Navy. The Bzhania was of the view that both states must be fully armed and prepare for the consequences of this kind of exercises. He said, as a result of hostilities, military actions, some states can be divided, some lose their territory, new state formations appear and this is how the world works, it has always been. But our neighbors (Georgia) and their allies (NATO) do not want to accept this by our (Abkhazia and Ossetia) example.

In fact, the Republic of Abkhazia is an autonomous state in the South Caucasus region, except Russian block most of the countries recognized Abkhazia as part of Georgia. After the disintegration of Soviet Union, the people of Abkhazia claimed independence and Georgia lost its control of Abkhazia during the war. South Ossetia was also a part of the former Soviet Union and started its struggle for freedom from Georgian domination during 1991-1992. However, during the war of 2008, South Ossetia got freedom from Georgia with the help of Russian Forces. However, being close allies and highly influenced by Russia, Western Countries did not recognize Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent States and perceive them as Russian Occupied Georgian territories.

Both Caucasian states are greatly influenced by Russian Policies and have strategic and military ties with Russian block, therefore both states could not gain their due status at the UN mainly due to the opposition of EU and USA. Both tiny states need support and protection of a muscular power for their survival in presence of a staunch enemy Georgia, NATO’s closed ally, therefore, both states see Russia as a guarantee for their existence.