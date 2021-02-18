Great Pashto poet Hamza Baba remembered

F.P. Report

LANDI KOTAL: The 27rth death anniversary of great Pashto poet and Baba-e-Ghazal Amir Hamza Khan Shinwari observed here in Landi Kotal on Thursday. In this connection a literary gathering was organized under the auspices of Khyber Pakhto Adabi Jiraga with support of Department of Culture Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) at Hamza Baba Complex that was attended by large number of poets, literary figures and lovers of Hamaz Baba from across the KP and Afghanistan and paid rich tribute to the Pashto poet and highlighted different aspects of his life.

Abdusamad Bacha Jan presided the moot and Dr Salman Taseer and Dr Masud were the chief guests on the occasion while Member Provincial Assembly Sahfiq Sher Afridi participated in it. Chief of Khyber Pakhto Adabi Jirga Prof.Dr Tawab Shah Masroor welcomed the guests and thanked them for their valuable participation in the literary moot.

The gathering which comprised a Seminar and Muhaira and in the first session, the speakers including Dr Salman Taseer, Dr Masud shed light on the various aspect of the life of the Bab-e-Ghazal and acknowledged great services of Hamza Baba, had rendered for the uplift of Pashto language.

Similarly in the second session that comprised Mushaira (poetry reciting), the participants poets including Kohat Khan Zakir, Khayal Shah, Taqdeer Malang, Niamatullah Aseer, Abid Samar, Dr Kaleem, Khanemullah Mazoor, Iqbal Khyberwal, Naseem Shelmani, Jamaluddin Jamal, Haris Khan Haris ect. paid rich tribute to the great poet through their prose, Pashto verses and ghazal recited by them that enthralled the audience.

Scores of resolutions including functioning of the complex library were also passed on the occasion. Extra-security arrangements were made by the local police officials that made possible attendance of hundreds of people in the function. Hamza Baba who is recognized as a pioneer of Pashto modern ghazal passed away on 18 February 19, 1994.