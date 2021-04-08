‘Great to be back in Balochistan’: US envoy

F.P. Report

GWADAR: The US Amb-assador in Pakistan Thur-sday visited Gwadar, in the first such visit to the port by a US official in 15 years.

US Chargé d’affaires Angela Aggeler said the visit serves as the latest example of US-Pakistan cooperation on shared interests.

“I would like to thank my Pakistani hosts and counterparts for hosting me at #Gwadar today. It is great to be back in Balo-chistan,” Aggeler said in a statement tweeted by the US Embassy Islamabad.

“I am hopeful it is the first of many to encourage and strengthen commercial and economic ties between Balochistan and the US,” Aggeler said.

“I am proud of US and Pakistani efforts to promote maritime security through naval exercises and professional exchanges, and I look forward to expanding our cooperation across sectors.”

The move came around two years after the US war-ned Pakistan that the CPEC would push the country deeper into an already-stifling debt burden, foster co-rruption.