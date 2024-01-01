Greece braces for week-long heat wave

ATHENS (AA) : Greece braces for a week-long hot weather wave, the country’s National Meteorological Service (ESY) announced on Friday.

Southwesterly wind prevailing in the lower levels of the atmosphere on the coasts of Africa and the Central Mediterranean will transport warm air masses to Greece and will cause very high temperatures that will last at least until July 19, the service said in a statement.

The minimum temperatures will fluctuate at high levels from July 15 on and they will peak in mid-week, the service forecasted.

Accordingly, the temperatures will reach up to 42 degrees Celcius (107.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in the northern Central Macedonia region and 43 degrees Celcius in the western part of the Peloponnese region.

Civil Protection and Climate Change Ministry warned against the very high risk of wildfire (category 4) in multiple regions of the country, including Attica that includes capital Athens and adjacent port city of Piraeus, northern East Macedonia and Thrace, bordering Türkiye, southern and western parts of Peloponnese and Dodecanese Islands.