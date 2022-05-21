Greece condemn illegal opening by Turkish Cypriot side of a new section of beach in Varosha

ATHENS (TASS): Greece condemns the illegal opening by the Turkish Cypriot side of a new section of the beach in Varosha, a resort area of the city of Famagusta, formally located in the neutral zone of the island. This is stated in a statement released on Saturday by the press service of the Greek Foreign Ministry in connection with the arrangement by the authorities of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TR-NC) of a new beach area in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

“We condemn Turkey’s unilateral and illegal actions in the Varosha enclave, which are yet another violation of UN Security Council resolutions 550 and 789. By creating a new precedent on the ground, these actions further delay the prospect of resolving the Cyprus problem on the basis of relevant decisions of the Security Council,” the Foreign Ministry stressed.

Earlier on Saturday, the Cypriot Foreign Ministry and the House of Representatives of the island state called the actions of the Turkish Cypriot side, which opened a new beach in Varosha, unlawful. The Cypriot Foreign Ministry expressed serious concern about this escalation and stated that it was taking all necessary steps, both at the UN and at the level of the European Union. The Foreign Minis-try reported that the head of the Cypriot Foreign Mini-stry, Ioannis Kasoulides, next Monday will bring the position of the Greek Cypriot leadership to the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in Cyprus, Colin Stewart, who is the head of the United Nations peacekeeping contingent stationed on the island.

In turn, the Cypriot Parliament emphasized that “the new illegal actions of Turkey with the opening of another section of the beach in the fenced part of the city of Famagusta on the segment from the King George Hotel to the Oceania building are not only an extremely unacceptable challenge, but also an act of shameful disrespect for international law in violation of all relevant UN requirements.”

Until 1974, Famagusta was considered the main Cypriot resort, which was called the “Mediterranean Las Vegas” and which was often visited by Hollywood stars. But after the events of 48 years ago, when the Turkish army invaded Cyprus, where a military coup organized by supporters of the annexation of the island to Greece took place, cardinal changes took place in the fate of the main resort area of \u200b\u200bthe city – Varosha. 26 thousand representatives of the Greek community of Famagusta, who made up the clear majority of its inhabitants and a significant part of whom lived in Varosha, were ordered to leave the city within 24 hours with only those things that they could take with them. But if life in most of Famagusta was further supported by the Turkish Cypriots who remained there, as well as immigrants from Turkey, then Varosha, located south of the historical part of the city,

According to UN Security Council resolution No. 550 of 1984, Varosha must remain intact until the return of the descendants of the Greek Cypriot owners who were expelled in 1974. The return of this area to the control of UN peacekeepers is required by UN Security Council Resolution No. 789 of 1992. Despite this, starting from the fall of 2020, the Turkish Cypriot authorities, with the support of Ankara, which controls Varosha, are gradually demilitarizing the “ghost town” and equipping beaches in its coastal zone.

