Greece to remove all travel restrictions in time for summer

Selina Denman

Greece is removing all pandemic-related restrictions ahead of its peak summer tourist season.

From May 2, tourists will no longer need to present vaccine passports, PCR test results or any other Covid 19-related documents to enter the country, according to the country’s Health Minister Thanos Plevris. This follows a decision that incoming visitors would no longer need to fill in passenger locator forms from March 15.

The country is also scrapping all domestic restrictions, making its many attractions accessible to all. At present, a vaccine certificate or PCR test must be shown to enter theatres, cinemas, stadiums, indoor restaurants, museums or exhibitions, but this requirement will be dropped.

In addition, wearing masks indoors will no longer be mandatory as of Wednesday, June 1 and students will return to class after the Easter break without needing to regularly present negative self-tests.

Greece is one of the most popular summer destinations in Europe, attracting more than 33 million visitors in 2019. With the relaxing of restrictions, Greek officials are expecting a significant number of international visitors between June and August, with revenues predicted to reach up to 80 per cent of 2019 levels.

However, Plevris stressed that these may be temporary measures and the restrictions may be reintroduced in September. “[We’re] not ignoring the pandemic, but we are entering a new regularity by lifting the restrictions, although we will be ready for the autumn and another vaccination rollout.”

Courtesy: thenationalnews