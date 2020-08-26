Greece, Turkey draw in allies in war games

ATHENS (APP): Greece and its EU allies held war games in the Mediterranean on Wednesday while Turkey conducted drills with the US navy nearby as the row between the two neighbours over gas and maritime borders ratched up another notch.

The convergence of a growing number of warships on an energy-rich but disputed patch of the sea between Cyprus and Crete came as NATO and a host of European officials called for cooler heads to prevail.

Greece and Turkey are ancient rivals with a litany of disputes despite both being members of the NATO military alliance.

They nearly went to war over some uninhabited islets in 1996.