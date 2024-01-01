Greece’s public health body issues warning over West Nile virus

ATHENS (AA) : Greece’s public health body issued a warning Monday over the West Nile virus.

“The circulation of the virus is particularly intense during the current 2024 transmission season, with the number of recorded cases higher compared to the previous five years for the same time period,” the Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in a statement.

While the geographical distribution of the virus is wide, with cases already recorded in five regions of Greece, more cases are expected in the country and other European nations, it added.

Against this background, the organization recommended that citizens follow protective measures against mosquitoes, including usings insect repellents, mosquito nets and being aware of stagnant water bodies.

The West Nile virus is most commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Its symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea or rashes.