Greek citizen killed in Tel Aviv attack as toll rises to seven

Tel Aviv (AFP): Greece’s foreign ministry on Wednesday said that one of its citizens, a resident of Jerusalem, was among those killed in the attack in Tel Aviv the previous day.

The latest toll from the Tuesday attack at a light rail station in the city stands at seven dead, according to Israeli police, after a man wounded in the shooting and stabbing attack died.

“We announce with profound sadness that among the victims of the attack was a Greek citizen, residing in Jerusalem,” said a brief ministry statement, offering condolences.

The Israeli authorities have not yet revealed the identities of those killed, but local news media identified three of them as Israeli citizens: Shahar Goldman, 30, Inbar Segev Vigder, 33, and Revital Bornstein, 24. A fourth was reportedly a Georgian citizen.

Another 16 others were wounded in the attack, which took place near Tel Aviv’s light rail station in the Jaffa district.

Police on Wednesday published the two attackers’ names and said they were residents of the Palestinian city of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The two gunmen opened fire on the passengers before getting out of the carriage and continuing their attack on foot. Police opened fire on them, killing one and seriously wounding the other.

The attack happened at around 7:00 pm (1600 GMT), shortly before Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel, sending hundreds of thousands of Israelis into shelters.