Greek parliament ratifies Macedonia name-change deal

ATHENS (AA): Greece’s parliament on Friday ratified a historic deal to end the 28-year dispute over its neighbor Macedonia’s name, paving the way for the Balkan country to join NATO and the EU.

The vote passed by 153-146 in the 300-seat parliament, with one abstention.

Under the deal, Macedonia will be renamed “the Republic of North Macedonia” and Greece will drop its objections to the country joining NATO and becoming a member of the European Union.

The name issue has kept Macedonia from joining the EU and NATO since its independence in 1991.

On Twitter, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras wrote, “Today, we write a new chapter in the history of the Balkans.

“Nationalist hatred, disputes and clashes are now replaced by friendship, peace and cooperation.”

He added: “North Macedonia was born today. It will be a friend and an ally of Greece in its efforts for security, stability and mutual development in the region.”

Also on Twitter, Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said, “Congratulations my friend @tsipras_eu, together with our peoples we reached a historical victory.”

“Long live the Prespa Agreement! For eternal peace and progress of the Balkans and in Europe!” he added.

On Jan. 11, Macedonia’s parliament approved a constitutional amendment to change the country’s name.

Last June, the Macedonian and Greek governments signed the Prespa Agreement, which required Macedonia to change its name and Greece to drop its objection to Macedonia joining NATO and the EU.

EU, NATO hail decision

In a written statement, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he was glad to “warmly welcome the next crucial step in the ratification of the Prespa agreement.”

“It took political courage, leadership, and responsibility on all sides to resolve one of the most entrenched disputes in the region. Both countries have seized this unique opportunity which sets an example of reconciliation for Europe as a whole and will give a further boost to the European perspective of the region,” he said.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also welcomed the Greek parliament’s ratification of the pact.

It is “an important contribution to the stability and prosperity of the whole region,” Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

“I look forward to the future Republic of North Macedonia joining #NATO,” he added.

Macedonia was founded in 1991 and was recognized by the UN in 1993, but joined the UN with the name of Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) due to Greek objections to the name Macedonia.

Many countries, including Turkey, recognize Macedonia under its present name.