Green Guardians make history at Global Sustainability Supply Chain Competition

F.P. Report

A Proud Milestone for Pakistan

For the first time in history, two Pakistanis, Fiaz Ahmad and Ahmad Mohiuddin, represented their country at the prestigious Global Sustainability Supply Chain Competition and achieved remarkable success. Competing against 84 top-performing teams from across the globe, their team, Green Guardians, secured 2nd place in the Americas and 3rd place globally, marking a historic achievement on the international stage.

This highly competitive event, organized annually by the Global Supply Chain Classroom (GSCC) in collaboration with the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), the International Center for Transport Diplomacy™ (ICTD), and supported by the United Nations Group of Friends for Sustainable Transport, challenges participants to develop innovative solutions for real-world supply chain issues.

Our Winning Solution

The Green Guardians team tackled a challenging case study presented by Dole Packaged Foods Canada, delivering an innovative solution that combined:

Technical Solutions (new packaging and product line) aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to promote sustainability.

Strategic Solutions include advanced demand planning techniques using ERP systems and smart incentive program to improve operational efficiency.

Their solution was recognized for its practicality and ingenuity, showcasing how innovation and sustainability can go hand in hand to address global challenges.

A Story of Inspiration

This achievement not only highlights the talent and ingenuity of Pakistani professionals but also serves as an inspiration for the next generation to aim high on the global stage. It underscores Pakistan’s growing role in contributing to global innovation and sustainability initiatives.

About the Participants

Fiaz Ahmad: Masters in Supply Chain Management Student at University of Maryland – College Park.

Ahmad Mohiuddin: Masters in Supply Chain Management Student at University of Maryland – College Park.

For more information for additional details about the competition and the official winners’ announcement, please visit: https://www.supplychainsdg.org

We would like to extend our gratitude to The Frontier Post for considering this story, which we hope will inspire others to pursue similar opportunities.

Please find attached key visuals for your publication. If any further information is required, we would be happy to provide it.