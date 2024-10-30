Green lockdown imposed in Lahore amid smog

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday imposed a green lockdown in various areas of Lahore to combat smog and pollution.

According to a notification issued here, the green lockdown has been imposed in different areas including Davis Road, Kashmir Road, Egerton Road, Durand Road, Abbott Road (Shimla Pahari to Gulistan Cinema), Empress Road (Shimla Pahari to Railway Headquarters), Queen Road and Allama Iqbal Road

According to the notification, the restrictions has been imposed on construction work , plying of chingchi rickshaws , and use of commercial generators.

Restaurants and barbecue services will also restricted after 8 pm in the most affected areas.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz suggested smog diplomacy with India to overcome the menace of dangerous levels of the air quality.

“Smog is not a political but a humanitarian issue, I am considering writing a letter to Indian Punjab’s chief minister,” addressing a Diwali gathering in Lahore Maryam Nawaz said.

“The air doesn’t know the border between two countries, it is impossible to fight smog until both Punjabs take joint steps,” Punjab’s Chief Minister said.

Senior Punjab minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the chief minister has directed for writing a letter on smog to the chief minister of Delhi. “Pollution could be controlled with joint efforts,” minister said.

The government has decided to impose “Green Lockdown” in specific areas of Lahore. Moreover, 300 electric buses being introduced to curb the menace of smog. The vehicle fitness certification being initiated and scores of illegal brick kilns have been demolished.