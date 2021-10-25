Green shirts historic victory

Pakistan defeated India by ten wickets in ICC T-20 cricket World Cup in Dubai on Sunday. According to details, India had handed Pakistan a 152-run target after Babar Azam decided to bowl first. Babar, Rizwan partnership led Pakistan to a record-breaking victory against India. Pakistan openers, team captain and star batsman Babar Azam and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan smashed half-centuries as Pakistan chased 152 runs without losing any wicket. Babar (68) and wicketkeeper Rizwan (78) were able to complete the best partnership against India, posting the highest ever partnership for any wicket by any team against the Men in Blue in T20Is surpassing 133 by David Warner and Shane Watson. Whereas, while batting first India’s team captain Virat Kohli scored his 29th half-century in T20Is before being fired by Pakistan’s star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. India posted 151/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi performed excellently during the match and set tone for victory of the national team while kneeling down three Indian top players including captain Virat Koli during his first face to face fight with traditional rival at international avenue. Shaheen Afridi shared the victory stand with team captain Babar Azam and was declared player of the match. This way, Team Pakistan registered victory in its name by defeating Koli eleven by 10 wickets in its Super 12 match of World Cup T-20Is in Dubai.

This was Pakistan’s biggest victory against its archrival India over the past many years. The match victory was celebrated across Pakistan and jubilant crowds took to the streets, danced to the drum beating, and expressed happiness through distribution of sweets, fireworks, and gunfire in major cities of the country. According to reports, the victory of Pakistan’s team was also celebrated by Pakistani diaspora abroad in UAE, UK, Canada, Paris, and America. The Political and Military leadership including President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other political and civic leaders congratulated the national team on this historic victory against nation’s archenemy.

In fact, Pakistan Cricket has been facing countless challenges in its survival and acceptance of rightful legal and professional position in the international Cricket Community during recent decades only due to conspiracies of our staunch enemy India. The Indian government not only dragged Pakistan’s hostility into play but also left no stone unturned to destroy Pakistan’s cricket through use of terrorist attacks on foreign teams, direct threat and intimidation of foreign cricket teams and visiting players to Pakistan and use of its influence at International Cricket Council (ICC) over the past years. Due to such conspiracies foreign teams had been avoiding Pakistan’s tours in the past. Recently, the New Zealand Cricket team pulled out from a cricket series at eleventh hour only due to a conspiracy/ intimidation by the Indian Intelligence apparatus which has been exposed to the world by Pakistan.

However, all those India’s mischievous actions have been given a befitting reply by our Shaheens during this T-20Is world cup match in Dubai. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) leadership and Team Pakistan intends to take this momentum forward into the tournament, while the nation is proud of its players and hopes for a similar performance of the team during this ongoing global competition.