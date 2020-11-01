Greens accept PM Jacinda’s offer

WELLINGTON (Axios): Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party has signed a “cooperation agreement” with the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand as she prepares to form a new government.

Labour won enough parliamentary seats in the Oct. 17 election to govern alone for the first time since New Zealand’s proportional representation voting system was introduced in 1996.

But Ardern said during a briefing Sunday morning local time after the Greens accepted Labour’s offer that she wanted to draw on “shared goals and expertise” on “environmental and wellbeing issues.”

What else she’s saying: “This cooperation agreement reflects the positive working relationship between our two parties and our areas of shared interest while respecting the mandate voters gave Labour to form a government,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

“It will deliver stability and cooperation in key policy areas while allowing the Greens to take an independent position from the government on all other matters.”

Under the deal, Greens co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw will hold ministerial portfolios outside of New Zealand’s Cabinet.

Shaw will retain the post he held in the previous government as climate change minister and gain the role of associate minister for the environment.

Davidson will be appointed to the new role of minister for the prevention of family and sexual violence and become an associate housing minister focused on homelessness.

Ardern will announce her new Cabinet on Monday.