Grenade thrown at army recruitment center in west Ukraine

KYIV (AFP): Ukrainian officials said Monday a hunt was underway for an individual suspected of throwing a grenade at a military recruitment office in the west of the country.

An expanded military recruitment drive has sparked anger and fear in Ukraine, where dozens of military-aged men have been caught illegally fleeing the country and recruitment officers say they receive abuse from the public.

Police in the western region of Lviv said they received reports that a grenade was thrown at an enlistment office in the town of Busk shortly after midnight.

“No one was injured in the incident. The facade and windows of the building were damaged,” the regional police service said.

“Law enforcement officers are taking measures to identify and detain the culprit,” it said in a statement, adding that forensic experts were working at the scene.

A local police official told state media that the blast left a small crater outside the building and two windows were smashed.

Russian authorities have detained dozens of people for attacking conscription offices and military facilities since February 2022, when their forces invaded Ukraine.

But similar attacks are rare in Ukraine, where authorities have launched an aggressive recruitment drive to replenish the army’s ranks after more than two costly years of warfare.