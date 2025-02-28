Grenoble Bar Grenade Attack Injures 12, Six Critically

Grenoble, France (February 13, 2025) – A grenade attack in a crowded bar in the southeastern French city of Grenoble has left 12 people injured, including six in critical condition, according to local authorities.

The assailant, who reportedly carried a Kalashnikov-style assault rifle but did not use it, entered the bar and threw the grenade before fleeing without speaking. Prosecutor François Touret-de-Courcy stated that while the motive remains unclear, investigators do not believe the attack was terror-related.

The explosion occurred in the Olympic Village neighborhood, built for the 1968 Winter Olympics. Grenoble’s mayor, Éric Piolle, condemned the act as “extraordinary violence” and praised emergency services for their swift response.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect as investigations continue.

Source: The Guardian