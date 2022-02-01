Grindr removed from Apple App Store in China

BEIJING: Chinese officials removed gay dating app Grindr from its Apple App Store, citing compliance issues with China’s Personal Information Protection Law, Bloomberg News reported.

The Personal Information Protection Law, which took effect at the end of 2021, requires that data stored in applications that is transferred to other locations to be approved by government officials. The law also limits the personal information stored in apps.

The popular app also was removed from app market services such as Tencent Holdings Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co.

Alphabet Inc.’s Play Store is unavailable in China.

The move came days after Beijing’s government promised to revive its push to police online content, according to Bloomberg.

The Cyberspace Administration of China announced an effort last week to crack down on online rumors, pornography and illegal content on the internet just ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The app’s removal from the Apple marketplace comes after Grindr users in China reported connectivity issues, such as the inability to send and receive messages or add likes in the past few weeks.

Some of Grindr’s competitors, including Blued, still remain available to use on iPhones and Android devices in the country, Bloomberg reported.

