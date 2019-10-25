Groom among three killed, 12 injured in road accident

F.P. Report

BATTAGRAM: As many as three people including a newlywed groom were killed and 12 others were injured as their jeep plunged into ravine on Thursday night in Battagram.

Police rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to Ayub Medical Compels in Abbottabad.

Police official said that the jeep, carrying the groom and other participants of the wedding procession, was on its way to Tandol from Banna when the driver lost his control over the steering while taking a sharp urn and the jeep plunged into deep ravine.