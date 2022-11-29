Group of PTI members of KP Assembly in contact with PDM: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif on Monday claimed that a group of PTI members from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly is in contact with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to foil the bid of dissolving the said assembly as per the announcement of Imran Khan.

Talking during Dunya News programme “On the Front” on Monday, Javed Latif said that Imran in the past had made many “U-turns” from his initial political narratives and announcements. He predicted that Imran would retract from the announcement about dissolving Punjab and KP assemblies.

Javed Latif alleged that the PTI chief destroyed the country s economy during his 3.5 years tenure and broke the deal with international financial institutions which deferred the release of tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan due to which country’s economy was deteriorated.

Javed Latif said the current coalition Federal government could not be termed responsible for the price hike, corruption, and mismanagement. He alleged that it was the PTI government that “indebted the country”, and allowed the “rampant corruption” after assuming power in 2018.

He said Imran s government accelerated the “pace of inflation, corruption, and the influx of foreign loans” while derailing the country from economic progress achieved by the PML-N before 2018.