Growing Automation: A blessing or a challenge?

Dr. Shaukat Ali Khattak

Triggering joblessness as its side ef-fect, automation has been growing very rapidly. To grasp the idea of automation, one can look into the case of an automated teller machine (ATM), an electronic ba-nking outlet where one can carry out, 24/7, various tasks, i.e., check his/-her credit, transfer mon-ey, pay bills, pay out cash and see all already-held transactions, with the help of debit or credit ca-rd while without interacting with a bank’s personnel. In addition, online b-anking has made these tasks easier as one can carry out all of them, ex-cept paying out the cash, just by few clicks on his-/her smart mobile phone.

Here is a dilemma: without ATMs, bank offices would have been more packed as all customers would visit the offices for all kinds of tasks mentioned above. As a result, more employees would have been required by the banks interacting with customers, and, hence, there would have been more banking jobs than in the present. This implies that ATMs, on one hand, have brought more ease to the customers as well as made the work of banks easier but killed, on the other hand, numerous banking jobs, of cashiers for instance.

This is just one instance and there are more similar examples. By analyzing the widespread prevalent and further growing automation in the modern world, one can easily observe this dilemma holding true everywhere.

Take another case of the construction industry, for instance. Prior to the machines involved in this industry such as excavators and automated truck loading systems (ATLS), more laborers would be required to excavate a construction site with hoes and shovels and load or unload the trucks by hand. I vividly remember myself used to unload the trucks filled with bricks by hand while constructing my home which the new generation is unfamiliar with. A concrete mixer, used for aggregation of cement, gravel, sand and water to form concrete, has made the construction easier and faster but less number of laborers is required as compared to the days in past.

Although, there are numerous industries where automation prevails in the developed world, it is yet less prevalent, comparatively, in Pakistan, fortunately or unfortunately. In advanced countries, this has impacted every sector, more or less. In the food, automobile and agriculture industries where the tasks are repetitive, robots, the machines often programmable by computers, carry out the required work.

Working as a waiter in a hotel, for instance, a robot rather than a human is more beneficial for the hotel’s owner: a robot doesn’t eat, sleep, take leave and need health insurance unlike the human. In addition, a robot with fewer mistakes serves better than the human. With such benefits why won’t a hotel’s owner prefer ‘recruiting’ a rob??ot rather than a human?

Impacted the jobs requiring low skills heavily, automation has made the laborers redundant. This doesn’t imply that that is bad. Today, more work than before can be carried out with fewer humans, which has led to economic growth and exponential progress. However, as mentioned before, this has, unavoidably, caused joblessness.

Admittedly, new jobs have been created but these are less in number and require more skills than those being lost. For instance, in 2017, machine learning was on the top in the list of jobs advertised but the numbers of applicants were scarce. Reportedly, the number of positions operating the drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, has been outnumbering the number of applicants in the United States. Thus, the redundant laborers with low skills are unable to meet the requirement of the new emerging industries. This has pushed many people either towards crimes, robbery for instance, or suicide.

Owing to empowering artificial intelligence (AI), it is predicted that automation will take over jobs in sectors ranging from educational institutions to hospitals to courts and the likes. One starts wondering what humans will do then. Since most of the people will be free, the entertainment industry will further blossom as more and more people will be watching dramas, movies and documentaries. This suggests that people with more creativity will invest intellectually in the industry and will have an edge over those with less creativity.

In 2017, a big new flashed where the Google’s DeepMind division proclaimed that AlphaGo Zero, its artificial intelligence program, outperformed specialist software of chess while teaching itself within hours from scratch. This reinforced the statement of Stephen Hawking, an English theoretical physicist, where he alarmed that AI might pose itself as an existential threat for humans.

In this context, the leading international intelligentsia and economists have been mulling over how the income of commoners can be safeguarded if they are left with no jobs? Many believe that a universal basic income (UBI) may be a solution. If it came true, that would give rise to further questions such as how the UBI would work as that may be sufficient for people in developing countries such as Pakistan but not enough for those living in the developed ones such as the United States, United Kingdom or likes? How and whether that would be materialized or not can be answered in the years to come.

shaukat.khattak@awkum.edu.pk