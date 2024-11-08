Guardiola will ‘solve’ Man City’s malaise

Manchester (AFP): Pep Guardiola is confident he can remedy Manchester City’s issues after losing three consecutive games for the first time since 2018.

Defeat at Brighton on Saturday would see the City boss lose four straight matches for the first time in his trophy-laden managerial career. The Premier League champions have been beset by injury problems, most notably the loss of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri for the rest of the season.

Guardiola will not be able to welcome back any of his injured stars this weekend, but the Spaniard hopes for a cleaner bill of health after the imminent international break.

“It’s football, it has happened. We know the reason why we struggled,” Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference on Friday. “Looking forward to the game and, after the international break, a few players will come back better and recover. For all the problems that we have, little problems that every player has, we will solve it.”

City’s three defeats have all come in different competitions. After exiting the League Cup to Tottenham and suffering a first Premier League loss since December at Bournemouth, City were thrashed 4-1 by Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League in midweek.

However, Guardiola dismissed the suggestion he could learn more about his players from their tough run compared to winning four consecutive Premier League titles. “They proved many times what they are capable of,” added Guardiola.

Oscar Bobb, Ruben Dias, Jack Grealish and John Stones are set to miss the trip to the Amex Stadium. But Kevin De Bruyne could make his first Premier League appearance for two months, while Jeremy Doku, Savinho, Manuel Akanji and Kyle Walker are expected to make the squad.