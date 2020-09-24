Guinea-Bissau celebrates their 47th Independence Day

F.P Report

WASHINGTON DC: Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State congratulated and greeted the citizens of Guinea-Bissau on auspicious occasion of their independence day. He greeted on behalf of the United States Government and the American people.

Pompeo said that both the countries continue to combat COVID-19; he said that U.S. is encouraged by the shared commitment to peace and security, economic growth, and a stable, democratic government in Guinea-Bissau.

He expressed his best wishes to the Bissau-Guineans all over the world as they celebrate the 47th anniversary of their independence.

On the other hand, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Umaro Cissoko Embalo of Guinea-Bissau on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to President Embalo and to the country’s Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam, on the occasion.