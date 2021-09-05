Guinea’s president detained by rioters

CONAKRU (RIA Novosti): The leader of the rebels, who attempted a military coup in Guinea, announced the dissolution of the government, the closure of air and land borders and the abolition of the current constitution.

The video message from Colonel Mamadi Dumbui was published on Facebook by Africa Guinee.

According to local me-dia reports, the putschists managed to arrest President Alfa Conde and some high-ranking officials.

In turn, the Ministry of Defense of Guinea published a statement on Facebook, in which it emphasized that the protection of the head of state managed to repel the assault on the residence.

The department called the people to order against the background of the aggravation of the situation.

A shootout in the area of the presidential palace in the capital of Conakry between the special forces and the security of the head of state became known on Sunday afternoon.

Forces loyal to Guinea’s President Alpha Conde have detained 25 soldiers who participated in the mutiny in the capital of Conakry, a local source told RIA Novosti.

The Russian Embassy urged citizens living in Guinea not to leave their homes.

Alpha Conde has led Guinea since 2010. In October 2020, the politician won the next election. After the vote, riots broke out in the country, the victims of which were at least ten people.