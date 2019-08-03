Gujranwala: FIA nabs Indian national with fake documents

F.P. Report

GUJRANWALA: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an Indian citizen from Gujranwala who had been living in the city on a fake passport and documents for the last 10 years, on Friday.

FIA told media that the arrested Indian citizen identified as Panjam Tiwari, a resident of Banaras met Kamran a resident of Gujranwala in Dubai in 2009. After some time Tiwari with Kamran’s help came to Pakistan.

Deputy Director FIA Amir Nawaz told the media, Tiwari forged documents, including a computerized national identity card (CNIC) through his friend and changed his name to Bilal and married a Pakistani woman.

A case was registered against Tiwari, as well as five others including Kamran for helping him.

On Saturday, Tiwari was remanded into the FIA’s custody for five days.

Deputy Director FIA said Tiwari would be presented before the court after the completion of his remand.

Tiwari in his statement to the FIA said he met Kamran his business partner in Dubai. He later changed his religion after being inspired by him.

He further said a human trafficker had brought him to Pakistan where he married Kamran’s sister and has three children with her.

Tiwari added, he was afraid to return to India after changing his religion.