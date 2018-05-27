Gujrat: CTD foils terror bid by killing six, confiscating weapons

F.P. Report

GUJRAT: Counter-terrorism Department foiled a terror bid by killing six armed men and confiscated weapons.

According to the CTD, upon information from Shadiwal power station on Upper Jhelum, barricades were erected to apprehend alleged terrorists. Reportedly, men on bikes opened fire on policemen. In counter-fire, six terrorists were killed and three escaped taking advantage of nighttime.

Among the dead included Suhaib of Sargodha, Abdul Muqeem, Faisal Nisar, Usman Abdul Azeem and Rauf Ahmed Tariq. Mastermind Suhaib was also involved in the murder of Brig. Zahoor Qadri.

From the terrorists were recovered suicide jackets, Kalashnikovs, pistols and detonators. They were involved in several terrorist activities on Ferozpur Road, Bedian Road and other points in Lahore.

