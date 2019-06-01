Gujrat police funds corruption: Court extends judicial remand of ex-DPOs

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court extended judicial remand of nine accused including two former district police officers in police funds corruption case.

Accountability Judge Jawad ul Hassan while hearing case extended judicial remand of nine accused including former DPO Rai Ijaz and SP Kamran Mumtaz until June 17.

The court was informed that Rai Ijaz could not be produced due to ill health and he was admitted at Cardiology Hospital.

Kot Lakhpat Jail administration also submitted medical report of Rai Ijaz in court.

The court extended judicial remand of nine accused till June 17 in the case after hearing arguments from lawyers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is probing SP Kamran Mumtaz, SSP Rai Ijaz and others in alleged embezzlement of billions of rupees in Gujrat police funds.

NAB claims, the police officers during their tenure in Gujrat had embezzled billions under different heads of procurement, including petrol, uniforms, fake vouchers of diesel and alleged ghost employments.

The National Accountability Bureau arrested former district police officer (DPO) Gujrat Kamran Mumtaz in January this year over graft charges.

He remained DPO Gujrat from 2015 to 2016, when the mega corruption case in the police funds surfaced, the NAB spokesman said.

The former DPO is accused of embezzlement of Rs 550 millions in the police funds, through bogus petrol billing and fake allowances.

The accountability watchdog, on December 1st last year, had arrested SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmad in the same case.