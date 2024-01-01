Gul Panra’s alleged stalker arrested for trespassing

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A man was arrested on Monday after barging multiple times into the house of famous Pashto singer Gul Panra in Peshawar.

According to details, the suspect identified as Abdullah was arrested after he entered the house of Gul Panra for the third time.

Police filed a case against the stalker on the complaint of the singer’s brother Saddam Hussain.

A police officials said that Abdullah has been arrested twice for forcefully entering Panra’s house, however, he was released with warnings on the surety of the suspect’s brothers.

However, Gul Panra’s brother lodged a complaint on Monday after the suspect once against tried to entre their house and allegedly threatened the family members after they stopped him.

The police then filed a first information report of the incident invoking Section 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and Section 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Gul Panra is a Pakistani singer mainly associated with the Pashto language music industry.

She sang soulful renditions like ‘Man AamedehAm’ in Coke Studio along with Atif Aslam and ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ with Ali Zafar.

Courtesy: ary news