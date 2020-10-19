Gulbuddin Hekmatyar to arrive in Islamabad today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hezb-e-Islami of Afghanistan, along with a delegation will arrive here on Monday and would exchange views with the leadership of Pakistan on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations.

During the visit, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi and would also meet Chairman Senate, Speaker National Assembly, Foreign Minister and other dignitaries.

“The visit of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will provide an opportunity for exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations as well as people-to-people interaction,” it added.

The visit of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will further strengthen bilateral ties and people-to-people linkages between the two brotherly countries and help advance efforts for peace and stability.

It further said Pakistan attached high importance to its fraternal ties with Afghanistan, rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values and traditions.