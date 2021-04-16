Gulf Air launches 50% redemption offer

F.P. Report

MANAMA, Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, launched its annual 50% redemption offer with an extended timeframe for travel until end of March 2022. Available for booking until 30 June 2021, Falconflyer members will be able to book tickets to their favourite destinations by redeeming only 50% of the required miles.

The redemption offer, which is a members’ favourite every year, has been boosted this year to allow Falconflyer members to book until end of June 2021 and travel anytime until end of March 2022 on the entire Gulf Air’s network and on both Falcon Gold and economy classes.

The airline has also recently extended the validity of its unlimited changes policy without any fees until 31 May 2021 in response to the global situation’s impact on travel plans.