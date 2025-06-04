Gulf Cooperation Council calls for protection of women’s rights in Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Gulf Cooperation Council urged Afghanistan to protect women’s rights, ensure education and work opportunities, and safeguard vulnerable communities.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) during its 164th ministerial meeting in Kuwait released a statement emphasizing the urgent need to guarantee women’s rights to education and employment in Afghanistan. The statement also highlighted the protection of minority groups as a critical priority.

The GCC ministers from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait convened on June 2 to discuss regional security and humanitarian issues. Their joint declaration stressed the importance of restoring peace and stability within Afghanistan.

In the statement, the GCC unequivocally condemned the use of Afghanistan territory by terrorist groups or for drug trafficking activities. The council urged all parties to ensure that Afghanistan’s soil is not exploited for such destructive purposes.

The ministers expressed their solidarity with the Afghanistan people in combating terrorism in all its forms. They reiterated the necessity of enhancing security and political stability to foster sustainable development in Afghanistan.

Moreover, the GCC praised ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts by its member countries and underlined the need for continued international humanitarian, economic, and development assistance to alleviate the hardships faced by the Afghanistan population.

The GCC’s call for safeguarding women’s rights and minority protections aligns with broader international concerns regarding Afghanistan’s future. The council’s emphasis on peace, security, and humanitarian aid highlights the critical role regional cooperation plays in addressing Afghanistan’s complex challenges.

Sustained international engagement, alongside regional support, remains vital to promote stability and human rights in Afghanistan, ensuring the country does not relapse into conflict or become a safe haven for terrorism or illicit activities.