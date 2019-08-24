Gulf security in Iran’s hands: IRGC commander

TEHRAN (AA): The security of the Persian Gulf region is in Iran’s hands, the commander of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said Saturday.

“Security has been established (in the Persian Gulf) with the influential presence of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Major General Hossein Salami said in statements cited by Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

“The security of the Persian Gulf is at the powerful hands of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the enemies will not be able to undermine this security,” he said.

Tension has escalated between the U.S. and Iran after two oil tankers were attacked at the Strait of Hormuz in June. Washington held Tehran responsible for the attacks, an accusation denied by Iran.

Last month, the U.S. announced plans to create an international military coalition to safeguard waters off Iran and Yemen, following oil tanker attacks.