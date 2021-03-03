Gulf states rally around MBS over report

ABU DHABI (Axios): Gulf states moved swiftly to demonstrate their support for Saudi Arabia after the release of a U.S. intellige-nce report accusing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Sal-man of ordering the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Mustafa Alra-wi, assistant editor-in-chief of The National, writes for Axios from Abu Dhabi.

Why it matters: The support for Saudi Arabia is a sign that the Gulf countries are placing regional unity above external considerations — even those that are political priorities in Washington.

What they’re saying: After Riyadh emphatically rejected the report’s conclusions, the UAE Foreign Ministry released a statement supporting that position and expressing confidence that Saudi Arabia was “holding those responsible to account.”

The Emiratis made a point of saying they reject any attempt to exploit the Khashoggi case to interfere in Saudi internal affairs and undermine Saudi efforts to maintain stability in the region.

Kuwait and Bahrain also made statements supporting Saudi sovereignty, while Oman said it stood in solidarity with the kingdom over its stance on the report.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gh-eit also issued a statement expressing the league’s support for Saudi Arabia’s rejection of the report.

While Qatar has not directly addressed the Khashoggi report, Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani spoke to Saudi Arabia’s crown prince by phone on Sunday.

Sheikh Tamim underlined his country’s “firm support for the government and people of Saudi Arabia and everything that would strengthen the security, stability and sovereignty of the kingdom,” according to the Qatari readout of the call.

Between the lines: The call came six weeks after the Al Ula Declaration, which ended the three-and-a-half-year rift between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain.

Since then, all Gulf Cooperation Council members have shown a united front, including blanket condemnations of attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia.