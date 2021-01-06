Gulf summit: A deal on Qatar, worries over Iran

TEL AVIV (Axios): This week’s Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Saudi Arabia drew headlines for a deal to end the blockade of Qatar after 3.5 years, but it ended with a message to the incoming Biden administration on Iran.

For several Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, ending the diplomatic crisis with Qatar was part of an effort to remove points of friction with Biden and shift the focus to other issues, like Iran.

At the end of the summit, the Saudi foreign minister announced that his country — together with the UAE and Bahrain — would resume full diplomatic relations with Qatar.

Qatar agreed to withdraw all lawsuits it has filed against its neighbors in courts around the world and to tone down its anti-Saudi media campaign.

Egypt, which also took part in the blockade, announced it was ready to mend relations, but asked Qatar to agree to discuss issues over which the two have clashed.

The closing statement of the Gulf summit didn’t refer directly to the rift with Qatar but spoke about the need for a united stand against regional threats —mainly Iran, which was a primary point of contention between Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Between the lines: The closing statement also congratulated Joe Biden for his election victory and called for strengthening strategic relations with the U.S. But it included a message for Biden on Iran.

The Gulf leaders stressed that any future negotiations with Iran must address not only Iran’s nuclear program but also its regional behavior and missile program. Gulf countries must be a part of any such negotiations, the statement said.

What they’re saying: “What we hear from the incoming Biden administration shows they recognize the danger of the Iranian threat and that they will take it seriously,” Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan said at a press conference after the summit.