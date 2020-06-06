Gulf won’t return to pre-Qatar crisis times, says UAE’s Gargash

Monitoring Desk

DOHA: “I do not think that the Qatar crisis, on its third anniversary, deserves comment”, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr Anwar Gargash wrote on Twitter.

On the third anniversary of cutting ties with Qatar on Friday, the UAE said the Gulf had changed and could not return to how it was.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain had cut diplomatic, economic and travel ties with Doha on June 5, 2017, over Qatar funding radical Islamist movements and getting too close to Iran.

“I do not think that the Qatar crisis, on its third anniversary, deserves comment”, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr Anwar Gargash wrote on Twitter.

“Paths have diverged and the Gulf has changed and cannot go back to what it was”, he said.

“The causes of the crises are known, and the solution is also known and will come in time”, Gargash said, without elaborating.

Courtesy: (AFP)