Gun battle kills 1 militant

Monitoring Desk

PUL-E-ALAM: At least one militant has been confirmed dead and two others wounded as clash erupted in the eastern Logar province, said a statement of provincial police released Thursday. The clash erupted after a group of Taliban militants attacked a security checkpoint on a roads leading to provincial capital Pul-e-Alam and police returned fire, killing one insurgent and wounding two others, forcing the militant to flee, the statement added.

No police personnel had been hurt in the firefight, the statement further said.

Taliban militants who are observing an undeclared ceasefire have yet to make comment on the incident.(Xinhua)