Gunman kills two in DHQ Hospital Rawalpindi emergency ward

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: As many as two persons were killed in the wee hours of Saturday when a gunman opened fire in the emergency ward of the District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital Rawalpindi.

Local news channel reported that the gunman entered the hospital premises wearing a policeman’s uniform and opened fire in the emergency ward of the hospital, killing two people.

The deceased have been identified as Larsab and Naveed, police said.

Police added, Larsab came to the hospital to get medical treatment while Naveed was his attendant.

Authorities said they Larsab had lodged a case against the attacker’s father two days ago., suggesting the accused has personal issues with the deceased.

Following the incident, DSP city and a heavy contingent of police arrived at the hospital and launched an investigation into the incident.

However, panicked doctors have refused to work and have closed the emergency, saying there is no proper security system at the hospital. “The security issue had been raised multiple times earlier also,” one of the doctors on duty said.