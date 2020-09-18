Gunmen assassinate traffic policeman in Kunar

KUNAR (Agencies): A traffic policeman was martyred in Kunar by gunmen.

The assailants shot the traffic policeman and fled yesterday evening at the Charah Sahat (Public Health Intersection) in Asadabad.

Gen. Youssef, police in charge of Kunar said efforts are under way to track down and detain the attackers.

The motive for the assassination and the identity of the attackers are still unknown.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the assassination.

Terrorists detained in Kabul:

The Kabul’s 5th District Police Command launched an operation and arrested three terrorists from Bagh-e-Dawood area.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdows Faramarz said a mine, a car, some explosives, a Kalashnikov, rifle were seized from the detainees.