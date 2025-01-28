Gunmen kill 10 members of one family in Khost

KHOST (Ariana News): Local officials in Khost province in eastern Afghanistan say unidentified gunmen killed 10 members of one family, including women and children, on late Tuesday night.

Mustaghfir Gurbuz, spokesman for the Khost governor, told Ariana News that the incident happened in the village of Bukhane in Alishiro district.

Gurbuz said two people have been arrested by security forces in connection with the incident.

“After investigation, the arrested people will be handed over to the judicial and legal authorities,” he said.

Officials have not yet released details on the identities of the deceased but sources told the media that three women were among the dead. The motive for the murder has not yet been determined.