Gunmen kill 11 in attack on Russian trainee soldiers

Belgorod City (BBC): Gunmen have killed 11 people in an attack at a Russian military training ground.

During a firearms training session, two men opened fire on a group who had volunteered to fight in Ukraine, state-owned news agency Ria reported.

The attackers were from a former Soviet republic, the Russian defence ministry said, but did not give further details.

They were also shot dead during the incident in the Belgorod region of Russia, which borders Ukraine. A further 15 people were wounded.

“During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation [against Ukraine], the terrorists opened fire with small arms on the personnel of the unit,” Ria cited a defence ministry statement as saying. “As a result of the shooting, 11 people were fatally wounded. Another 15 people with wounds of varying severity were taken to a medical facility,” it said. The local governor said no residents of the Belgorod region had been killed or injured in the attack. But later, on Sunday, they announced that three people had been injured during missile attacks on Belgorod City.

Video posted online shows two missiles slamming into the area of Belgorod Airport, followed by massive explosions. Russian interceptor missiles failed to hit the incoming projectiles.

Last month Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a mobilisation of 300,000 Russians who had previously done compulsory military service.

The order sparked protests across Russia, and a surge of people attempting to leave the country.

Soon after the mobilisation was announced, a military recruiter was shot at an enlistment office in Siberia.

Last week, Putin announced more than 200,000 people had already been mobilised, and he saw no need for additional mobilisation.

