Gunmen shot dead female police officer in Kandahar

Monitoring Desk

KANDAHAR: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a female police officer in southern Kandahar province on Sunday, officials said, suspects at large. Kandahar police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barekzai told Khaama Press that unidentified gunmen have killed a female police officer working in the provincial prison. He said the incident took place at around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday morning in Police District 9 of Kandahar city.

Barekzai added that the militants had fled the scene and that police were looking for them.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the incident. (Khaama Press)