Gunmen torch school in Nangarhar

Monitoring Desk

JALALBAD: Unidentified gunmen torched a high school in the Mohmand Dara district of eastern Nangarhar province, officials said Monday.

The gunmen set the Aimal Khan High School’s building on fire, burning its library and three rooms to ashes, said Attaullah Khugyani, spokesman of Nangarhar governor.

Girls and boys study in the school in two separate sessions. Muhammad Asif Shinwari, spokesman of Nangarhar education department, confirmed the incident but said old books which were not being taught in the school were burned.

In another development, the special forces of NDS killed an alleged Taliban fighter after a raid in the Waqil area of Batikot district, Khugyani said. He said the NDS forces also detained two Taliban group commanders, Abdul Samad and Said Gulab, and five suspects besides recovering several weapons during the operation.

Taliban, meanwhile, said the man detained by security forces was a civilian and had no links to them.

