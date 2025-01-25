Gunship helicopters target terrorist hideouts in Lower Kurram

F.P. Report

KURRAM: Security forces have intensified operations against terrorists in multiple areas of Lower Kurram, deploying gunship helicopters to target hideouts in the region.

The two days of the operation have caused significant disruption to civilian life, with food and medical supplies running critically low due to road closures.

According to the district administration, security forces have focused their efforts in areas such as Bagan, Charkhel, Pistavani, and the mountains of Zarana in Central Kurram. Gunship helicopters have shelled suspected terrorist hideouts. Tribal elders in the region have welcomed the operation, though concerns about its impact on civilians persist.

Meanwhile, a case was registered in the terrorist attack on a convoy carrying essential supplies to Parachinar. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Kurram Police Station registered the case against 20 unidentified suspects under multiple sections, including anti-terrorism laws.

The first information report (FIR), registered on the complaint of Lower Kurram SHO Ahmedi Shama Abdul Qadir, states that the assailants opened fire on the convoy with heavy weapons, killing two security personnel. Five other personnel sustained injuries during the attack. Following the assault, the attackers set vehicles ablaze and abducted eight drivers. Looting by up to 200 suspects was also reported.

A tribal elders’ jirga had earlier set a three-day deadline for the reopening of roads blocked due to the operation, but the deadline has now been postponed. Citizens are facing significant hardships as essential goods remain inaccessible, exacerbating the region’s already precarious situation.