Gut Bacteria could trigger high blood pressure: Scientists

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Scientists have taken a huge interest in gut bacteria recently, both its role in our bodies and what it can do. In fact, you’ll see an influx of articles talking about recent discoveries with gut flora and all the potential it possesses.

However, since studying the microbiome is still relatively new, most of its scope, especially the ones concerned about its overall role in our health, is still mostly up for debate. With that being said however, the many study papers published each week by journals all point to gut bacteria opening a number of new perspectives on our further understanding of a wide range of conditions.

This includes links in depression, obesity and even neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s. And now, a new study focuses on the potential link between gut bacteria and high blood pressure.

According to studies, around 19 percent of adults in the U.S. with the condition have a treatment-resistant form of it, meaning their medications does not help in bringing their blood pressure down to healthy level.

Now, it’s always been in the books that immune system and autonomic nervous system dysfunction is the reason behind this. However, the new study adds gut dysbiosis as one new potential risk factor. The condition refers to an imbalance in the microbial community.

Published in the journal Microbiome, the study analyzed 41 people with ideal blood pressure levels, 99 individuals with hypertension, and 56 people with prehypertension. The results then revealed that people with both prehypertension and hypertionsion have a smaller level of diversity in their gut bacteria. However, it is still unclear how gut bacteria drives the changes in our blood pressure.

With that being said, the connection between gut bacteria and high blood pressure is not at all surprising, to say the least. That’s because most of the factors that drive our blood pressure through the roofs pass through our digestive system. This includes salty food and alcohol consumption.

And while the mystery is yet to fully unfold, the new study takes a new step towards learning how to fully manage hypertension.

Courtesy: (medicaldaily.com)