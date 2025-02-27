Guterres: Aid cuts will deprive millions of Afghans of Healthcare

KABUL (TOLONews): United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has warned of the serious consequences of US financial aid reductions for the Afghan people, stating that these cuts will deprive more than 9 million people in the country of access to healthcare and support services.

He further emphasized that this decision will lead to the suspension of hundreds of mobile medical teams and other essential services.

Guterres stated: “The consequences will be especially devastating for vulnerable people around the world. In Afghanistan, more than nine million people could lose access to health and protection services, as hundreds of mobile health teams and other critical programmes face suspension.”

Meanwhile, the head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Afghanistan told TOLOnews that climate change is the primary driver of the displacement of millions and the growing need for humanitarian aid.

Mihyung Park urged the international community to support Afghanistan in order to assist millions in need and prevent a larger crisis.

Speaking to TOLOnews, Mihyung Park said: “Afghanistan cannot be forgotten. We urge the international community to continue its support to help the millions in need and prevent even greater crises in the future.”

At the same time, the Ministry of Economy acknowledged the reduction in activities of some UN agencies in Afghanistan and stressed that humanitarian aid should not be politicized.

Abdul Rahman Habib, spokesperson for the Ministry of Economy, told TOLOnews: “Humanitarian aid should not be used for political purposes, as it is essential for providing access to healthcare services, strengthening health infrastructure, preventing diseases, and treating mothers and children.”

Concerns over the severe impact of US financial aid reductions on UN humanitarian operations and the Afghan people come at a time when many Afghans—especially returnees from neighboring countries and victims of natural disasters—are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.