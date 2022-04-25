Guterres and Erdogan discuss Ukraine situation

ANKARA (TASS): UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Turkish Pres-ident Tayyip Erdogan discussed efforts to diplomatically resolve the situation in Ukraine and open huma-nitarian corridors to help those in need at a meeting in Ankara. This is stated in a message released on Mo-nday by the office of Gut-erres.

“The Secretary General expressed support for Turkey’s ongoing diplomatic efforts” in connection with the special operation in Ukraine, the report said.

“They reaffirmed the urgent need for functioning humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians and deliver essential assistance to affected populations,” the Secretary General’s office added.

The report notes that Guterres and Erdogan reaffirmed the common goal of seeking an early settlement in Ukraine, creating conditions for helping civilians, and also spoke in favor of continuing contacts on these issues. They also discussed the impact of the operation in Ukraine “on regional and global issues, including energy, food and finance,” the Guterres office added.

The meeting between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary General António Guterres at the presidential palace in Ankara ended on Monday, it lasted 70 minutes. This was reported to journalists in the administration of the Turkish President.

The meeting was closed to the press, and no statements were made following its results. It is assumed that the parties discussed the situation in Ukraine on the eve of the visit of the UN Secretary General to Russia and Ukraine.

“A meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers chaired by the president is now taking place,” the administration said.

Guterres will leave for Moscow on April 26, during which he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and will be received by President Pu-tin. On April 19, Guterres sent letters to the permanent missions of the Rus-sian Federation and Ukrai-ne to the UN with a request to the presidents of the two countries to receive him in their capitals. According to the official representative of Secretary General Stefan Dujarric, Guterres indicated that “at this important time, associated with great dangers, I would like to discuss urgent steps to establish peace in Ukraine.”

Guterres will visit Ukraine on April 28.

Related