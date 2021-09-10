Guterres calls for a summit on peace and security

NEW YORK (RIA Novosti): At a meeting of the UN General Assembly, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for a high-level “summit of the future” to develop a new agenda on peace and global security.

The world cannot afford to ignore the threat posed by a pandemic and rapid climate change, he said.

The Secretary General called “to start a new era of bold transformative policies in all directions.” Guterres urged to “get our heads out of the sand” and be ready to face future crises in health, finance and climate.

“One of the central recommendations of my report on our shared agenda is that the world should come together to address all of these and other issues at the High-Level Future Summit.”

“This Summit will seek to build a new global consensus on how be our future and how we can preserve it, “the secretary general stressed. According to him, the summit should include a new agenda “for peace, with a more comprehensive and holistic view of global security.”

The Taliban’s quick rise to power in Afghanistan could encourage terrorist groups in other parts of the world, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

“I am very concerned that we see in different parts of the world. The fact that in Afghanistan, ” the Taliban ” could win, could encourage other groups in various parts of the world, regardless of the fact that they differ from the” Taliban”. I I’m not talking about the similarities between them, “Guterres said at a press conference, answering the question of whether the world has become safer in the context of the terrorist threat 20 years after the September 11 attacks in the US.

Guterres said he hopes for an early extension of the mission to assist Afgh-anistan, whose mandate expires on 17 September. “I hope that consensus will be reached on a technical extension of the mission’s mandate within a short period,” Guterres said at a press conference.

At the same time, he expressed the opinion that it would not be possible to work out a new mandate for the mission now – given the current level of unpredictability of the situation.

Earlier, Estonia and Norway prepared a draft resolution on the extension of the mission until March 17. Guterres announced the need for a dialogue with the Taliban. He pointed out that the UN maintains constant contact with the Taliban. The Secretary General also noted that the authority of the UN Secretariat does not include the recognition of the government of this or that country – this is done by the UN member states.