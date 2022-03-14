Guterres: Pprospect of a nuclear conflict again become a possibility

NEW YORK (TASS): UN Secretary General António Guterres believes that the prospect of a nuclear conflict in the world has become possible.

“The prospect of a nuclear conflict, previously unthinkable, has now retu-rned to the realm of the po-ssible. The security of nucl-ear facilities must also be preserved,” the secretary general told reporters on Monday.

Guterres said that the in-formation about the shell-ing of Donetsk is regrettable. “I saw media reports about this incident. Our position is very clear. Any attack on civilians, civilian infrastructure is regrettable,” he said.

According to Guterres, UN will allocate $40m fro-m a special fund to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.

“As millions of Ukrainians face hunger and limited access to water and medicine, I am announcing an additional $40 million from the Central Emerge-ncy Response Fund to increase life-saving assistance and reach those most in need. This funding will help provide the water, food, medicine and other life-saving assistance people need, as well as cash assistance,” he said.

Guterres noted that the UN, together with partners working in the humanitarian sphere, provided assistance to more than 600,000 residents of Ukraine where the security situation allowed. However, he warned that opportunities for this are narrowing. “The corridors in and out of the surrounded cities are becoming more dangerous every day,” he said.

Earlier, Guterres called on the international community to allocate $1.7 billion to help Ukraine over the next three months.

