Guterres says UN is working with US to unfreeze Afghan funds

MOSCOW (TASS): The UN is working with the US Treasury to remove obstacles to releasing funds for Afghanistan. This was stated on Tuesday by Secretary General of the world organization António Guterres at a press conference following talks with Russian For-eign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“In the absence of liquidity and cash, the collapse of the Afghan economy could have devastating consequences for the population. We spoke about the need for the international community to create conditions for the injection of cash into the economy,” he said. “The UN has already provided $500 million in cash. We are working with The World Bank to release the agreed amounts. We are working with the US Department of the Treasury to remove the existing barriers to unfreezing funds.”

“We hope that this will be applicable to all countries that have these assets,” the Secretary General said. “We must do everything for the benefit of the population of Afghanistan. We cooperate very seriously with the Taliban (a radical movement banned in the Russian Federation – TASS note) on the issue of inclusive government, so that <…> Afghanistan is not a platform for any terrorist activity.”

Lavrov told reporters that the right of veto in the UN Security Council will not go anywhere, it is one of the supporting pillars of the world organization, without which it will go haywire.

“As regards the resolution [on the veto power of the permanent members of the Security Council] that has been submitted to the [UN] General Assembly, it – and this is clearly stated – has nothing to do with and will not affect in any way the negotiations that have been going on for many years on the reform of the Security Council.The right of the veto will not go anywhere, I can responsibly confirm this to you, the right of the veto is one of the supporting pillars of the UN, without it the organization will go haywire, because the great powers, the permanent members of the Security Council, of course, primarily rely on on the principle of unanimity, which is concluded in the Charter and which allows avoiding sharp clashes between them,” he said.

“It’s another matter that now the world has become different, the Americans want to make it – they publicly declare it – to make it unipolar forever, but the objective process is going in the opposite direction, the world is multipolar, and we have repeatedly said that the Security Council should get rid of its The main defect is the dominance of one group of countries. Out of 15 seats, six belong to Western countries and their allies,” the minister added.

Lavrov drew attention to the fact that not all developing countries are represented in the Security Council. “We have repeatedly stressed that we want to see representatives of Asia, Africa, Latin America in this body on a permanent basis. We directly mentioned our partners from India and Brazil, in particular. But there must be a candidacy from Africa,” he said. – Therefore, the resolution <…>, which involves the discussion at the Gen-eral Assembly of situations arising after the use of a veto in the Security Cou-ncil, it has nothing to do with the reform process, it, in general, is aimed at dem-ocratizing decision-making, and we ready to join consensus if it develops.”

Lavrov noted that it is very important to work on the basis of consensus here, because many resolutions that are adopted even by a minority of votes sometimes begin to prevail in one direction or another, primarily beneficial to Western countries. “But, frankly, I would go even further. The Security Council may be deprived of the opportunity to adopt a resolution not only as a result of one or more vetoes, but also as a result of abstentions in the voting of 6-7 countries. This is also a case when the Security Council split and, probably, the General Assembly should not remain indifferent to such a situation,” the minister said.

Lavrov stressed that Russia would be able to convincingly explain its position in the event of a veto in the UN Security Council. “Therefore, yes, I think that this is, in principle, a healthy process. If a country uses a veto, it means that it has a way to explain its vote, and in those cases when it comes to the Russian Federation, there will probably be such cases, we We will be able to convincingly explain certain of our positions that we occupy in the Security Council,” the head of the Russian diplomatic department concluded.

Putin meets Guterres: Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that Moscow will always support the UN, as it considers it a universal structure.

“Russia, as one of the founding countries of the United Nations and a permanent member of the [UN] Security Council, has always supported this universal organization, and we believe that it is not just universal, it is unique in its kind, there is no other such organization in the international community” – said the head of state at a meeting with UN Secretary General António Guterres.

