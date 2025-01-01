Guterres supports Arab-led efforts to mobilise support for Gaza’s reconstruction

CAIRO (Reuters): United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he supported an Arab-led initiative to mobilise support for reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Egypt presented a plan for reconstruction of the Palestinian enclave on Tuesday at an Arab League summit in Cairo. The plan, seen by Reuters, aims to counter US President Donald Trump’s proposal to build a Middle East “Riviera” in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at the Cairo summit, Guterres also called for the resumption “without delay” of negotiations on continuing a ceasefire in Gaza, and he expressed concern over an escalation of violence in the West Bank.