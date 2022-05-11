Guterres urges to negotiate with Putin to resolve situation in Ukraine

NEW YORK (RIA Novosti): UN Secretary General António Guterres considers it necessary to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve the situation in Ukraine.

The General Secretary was asked whether it makes sense for representatives of as many countries as possible to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve the situation in Ukraine, or would it be better for Guterres himself to carry out these contacts with the Russian leadership on behalf of the countries.

“If you want a problem, you need to deal with those who created it or with those who can solve the problem. So it makes sense to talk to the leader of the Russian Federation. It makes sense to talk to all other relevant parties to this crisis,” Guterres said.

According to him, these contacts play an important role – they help to understand the motivation and goals of the parties.

“On the other hand, we sometimes achieve concrete results. And I think the lives of those who were imprisoned in the dungeons of Mariupol demanded that I meet with anyone, anywhere in the world without any doubt,” he added.

Earlier, the UN Secretary General held meetings in Moscow with Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. After that, he visited Kiev and spoke with Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.

